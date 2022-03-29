Eshwarappa rejects charges of corruption, says no work ordered

Senior Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Tuesday dismissed the charges of corruption made by a member of a right-wing group a day before, adding that a defamation notice will be served to the accuser.

Santosh K Patil, who identifies himself as the national secretary of the Hindu Vahini, in a letter to Union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh on March 11, stated that he is yet to be paid for undertaking public work in Hidalgo village of Belagavi district. He also threatened suicide citing his inability to pay a “commission” demanded by the associates of Eshwarappa, HT reported on Monday.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa said that there was no work order issued from the RDPR department, and there was no question of payment for any works not sanctioned by them.

“From (the) Panchayat Raj department, we have sanctioned no work for them. Neither sanctioned order nor administrative approval has been given for any such works. The road works which were said to be undertaken by the applicant Santosh K Patil in Hidalgo village has not been implemented through the department. No government agency has given any technical sanction, nor has any supervision been made. Hence, the question of releasing any funds to the said works does not arise,” Eshwarappa said.

“There is a conspiracy behind this. I have already served a defamation case on March 10 and will serve the notice tomorrow,” Eshwarappa added.

Speaking to HT, Patil said the minister had asked them to construct the road in the village before the Maha Laxmi Jathre or fair, which takes place every few years and attracts thousands of visitors from across Karnataka, as well as other states as well. He added that work was completed to the tune of ₹4 crore.

“We met the minister many times, and he told us to construct the road and added that the payments would be made for the same,” Patil told HT.

Patil further said that he met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh, and had even sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he did not get.

DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president on Tuesday said that even he was sent to prison with no letter written against him. “Let us see how the Chief Minister responds on this. On 40% and other corruption charges. After which we will take a decision on this,” Shivakumar said.

“What action has BJP taken? For (By) not taking action, it means they have accepted it,” he added.

“It is my utter dismay Congress’s part is in its zeal to accuse BJP government in Karnataka is resting on motivated charges by a person who himself has confessed to having indulged in questionable activities,” Eswaharappa added.