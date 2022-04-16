Eshwarappa resignation: Cong seeks action over graft, abetment charges

The Opposition Congress on Friday reiterated its demand for action against former minister K S Eshwarappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act, saying his resignation from the cabinet was not sufficient.

Eshwarappa is facing a police case after Belagavi-based contractor and BJP worker Santosh Patil was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday weeks after he levelled charges of corruption against the former minister.

Eshwarappa met chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday evening at the CM’s residence in Bengaluru and submitted a one-line resignation.

At a press conference here on Friday, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the state had become a“capital of corruption” as the Bommai government has failed to contain growing allegations of graft against its own ministers and administration.

“Your (BJP) own worker has been sacrificed. We are not talking about the resignation. First take action under Prevention of Corruption Act,” Shivakumar said.He added that Congress workers, led by nine teams , will visit all districts of state from Saturday as the next phase of their protests to spread awareness about the government’s “corruption”.

“All of us will go to every assembly segment and ensure that the message that Karnatak has become the country’s capital of corruption reaches the people,” he added.

“Corruption has reached new heights in the state and the government’s 40% commission harassment has claimed the life of Santosh Patil, a contractor,” leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah, said on Friday.

Congress leaders and workers had spent Thursday night in the Vidhana Soudha in a bid to mount pressure on the government for action against Eshwarappa.

Earlier, a Congress delegation led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah had also met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest.