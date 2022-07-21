'Even in the Havala case, CBI had... ': Yashwant Sinha's jibe at Centre as ED questions Covid+ Sonia Gandhi

Presidential hopeful Yashwant Sinha on Thursday continued his attack on the government over the questioning of Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case. Condemning the ED for asking Gandhi, who is recovering from Covid-19, to depose before it, Sinha said even in the 'infamous Hawala case of 1995, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had gone to the houses of those named in FIR to ask questions'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi was questioned for over two hours at the ED's Delhi office, while various Congress leaders and workers staged protests across the country against the central agency.

Earlier in the day, Sinha, an ex union minister and former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress, criticised the ED questioning of Gandhi, saying the ED is 'humiliating' political leaders. "Its officers should have visited Sonia Gandhi, he added in the tweet," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Sinha, 84, is the presidential candidate of the opposition front that includes Congress. He is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Droupadi Murmu who is currently holding a lead in the counting of votes.

Meanwhile, as many as 75 Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police on Thursday for holding demonstrations against the ED questioning of Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Congress leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh and others are detained.

The leaders have accused the government of using central agencies to target the oppositions. Earlier, ED haf questioned Rahul Gandhi in the same case for several days, prompting similar demonstrations and criticism by the Congress

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON