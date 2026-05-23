...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Even one leaked question means a leaked paper: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor slams NTA

Kishor dismissed attempts to downplay the breach, emphasising that the system had fundamentally failed NEET candidates.

Published on: May 23, 2026 12:31 pm IST
ANI |
Advertisement

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a sharp swipe at National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh, stating that the scale of a question paper leak does not diminish the gravity of the offence or its devastating impact on students.

Prashant Kishor's remarks came following the official cancellation of the examination due to integrity concerns.(PTI)

His remarks came following the official cancellation of the examination due to integrity concerns. Addressing reporters in Patna, Kishor dismissed attempts to downplay the breach, emphasising that the system had fundamentally failed the candidates who poured months of hard work into their preparation.

"It will be considered a paper leak even if only one question was leaked or five were leaked," Kishor said. "It has messed with the future of the students. They have worked hard and taken the exam, and such things have affected them."

The political activist-turned-politician questioned the logic of debating the extent of the leak after the decision to scrap the test had already been finalised.

"The exam was cancelled, so how does it matter how many questions were leaked?" Kishor added, pointing out the redundancy of the NTA's defence once an exam's credibility is entirely compromised.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee also reviewed measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future and discussed proposals to shift NEET-UG to a computer-based testing format from next year.

Political tensions continue over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, which led to the cancellation of the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing.

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry.

 
prashant kishor national testing agency
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Even one leaked question means a leaked paper: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor slams NTA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.