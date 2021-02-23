Even pop stars concerned over farmers’ plight, but not central govt, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency in poll-bound Kerala, on Monday said the whole world has expressed concern over the plight of Indian farmers but the Prime Minister was unable to understand their pain and heed their cries.

“We have pop stars commenting on the situation of the farmers, but the Indian government is not interested. The government is not going to take back these laws unless it is forced to. These three laws are designed to destroy agriculture system in the country and give entire business to two or three friends of PM Modi,” said Gandhi after taking out a tractor rally in Wayanad in solidarity with agitating farmers.

“Agriculture is the only business that belongs to Bharat Mata and a few people want to own this business,” he said, urging people to force the government to take back the three laws that are “detrimental to the farming community”. He drove the tractor from Thrikaripatta to Muttil covering six kilometres.

After his Wayanad trip, Gandhi will also attend the concluding session of Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s rally in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

State leaders have asked Gandhi to campaign extensively in the elections due to be held in April-May. During the 2019 general elections, when the party had delivered its best result winning 15 of the 20 seats, Gandhi had taken a position of not criticising the LDF government too much. Now, party leaders have asked him to shed his soft posture and go all-out against the arch-rival in the state.

