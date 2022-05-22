Evening brief: 5 arrested after mob sets fire to police station in Assam, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Assam police arrest 5, demolish illegal houses after mob sets station on fire

An SIT has been formed to probe the mob attack on the Batadrava police station in Nagaon district. A separate probe has been started into the death of a fish trader, which led to the mob fury. Read more

LAC standoff: Why France & U.S. want to help India with military supply chains

Frantic military infra upgradation being carried out by China across the 3,488KM LAC with India. Now, a double-span bridge connecting the banks of the Pangong Tso in the Khurnak Fort area, occupied by China in 1959. The fresh bridge construction is beyond India’s black LAC claim line and within Chinese green claim. Road loop to Rudog base being reduced to a direct link - the double span link will aid PLA deployment capacity. Watch here

As Ukraine war heads to fourth month, a timeline of events since conflict began

Ukraine war: Having already abandoned its move to capture capital Kyiv, Russia is now all out to capture the eastern and southern parts of the war-torn country. This offensive comes amid stringent sanctions and an equally belligerent counter by the Ukrainian army, which is armed with Western supplies. Read more

Virat Kohli's reaction after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in MI vs DC IPL match sends fans into frenzy

Kohli, who doesn't hold back from showing his emotions, was captured in a concerned state during Rohit's early exit in the run-chase. Rohit perished for just two to end a nightmarish season where he failed to score a single half-century for the first time since his IPL debut in 2008. Fans in no time picked up Kohli's reaction to underscore the bond between the two prominent figures of Indian cricket. Read more

Abhay Deol says he has been gaslit for being himself: ‘Have had directors slag me in public and spread lies about me’

Abhay Deol, who will soon be seen in Lionsgate Play's Jungle Cry, talks about the unusual film, his career choices so far, and the pros and cons of trying to be himself in Bollywood. Read more

