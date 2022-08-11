Evening brief: Abhishek quizzed in March, ED now summons 8 IPS officers in Bengal coal scam and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Abhishek quizzed in March, ED now summons 8 IPS officers in Bengal coal scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly issued summons to eight IPS officers, including Gyanwant Singh, Koteswara Rao, S Selvamurugan, Shyam Singh, Rajeev Mishra, Sukesh Kumar Jain, and Tathagata Basu, in connection with the West Bengal coal scam case. Read More

Kejriwal questions Agnipath scheme, says Centre waived taxes of 'rich friends'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over imposing GST on essential food items and said that taxpayers are betrayed when their tax money is used to waive off loans of "rich friends". Read More

Sri Lanka's ex-leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Singapore: Report

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left Singapore Thursday, the city-state's immigration office said, after his social visit pass expired. Read More

Watch: Babar Azam's sassy ‘aapko lagta hai main budha ho gaya?’ reply to journalist's question

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave a stunning reply to a journalist who asked whether the top stars like he, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi should play only two formats to reduce the workload. Read More

Tata Punch becomes fastes SUV to hit one lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Punch has achived this production milestone witjin a span of 10 months of its launch. Read More

Huma Qureshi’s Raksha Bandhan wish for Saqib Saleem is all about sibling love

Raksha Bandhan 2022: We are currently basking in the festivities of Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates the love of siblings – one of the most unconditional love to ever exist. Read More

