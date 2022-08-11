Kejriwal questions Agnipath scheme, says Centre waived taxes of 'rich friends'
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over imposing GST on essential food items and said that taxpayers are betrayed when their tax money is used to waive off loans of "rich friends".
Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said, "The taxpayers think that the government took the tax from me on the promise of giving me facilities, instead they are using my tax money on waiving off their rich friends' loans."
“Never in the past 75 years has the government taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol and diesel is over ₹1000 crore. They are now saying all free things by the government should end. Fees should be charged in government schools and hospitals. They are saying free rations to be stopped,” Kejriwal alleged.
Kejriwal also asked where did all money go? “They are forgiving loans of their friends with this government money. They waived taxes worth ₹5 lakh crore of super rich people,” he added.
Speaking about the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Delhi chief minister said, “It is for the first time in the country's history that the government is justifying their Agnipath Yojna. It said it is being done so the government does not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore.”
His reaction came after Modi's statement on freebies. Modi had said, "Freebies will restrict India from becoming self-reliant and increase the burden on taxpayers."
Earlier on Wednesday, in his speech during the inauguration of the 2G ethanol plant, the Prime Minister also spoke out against the culture of freebies.
Pune reports second highest weekly Covid positivity rate in state
The weekly positivity rate in Pune has reached 12.14 per cent, the second highest in the state, health officials said on Thursday. As per officials, for the week of August 3 to August 9, Gondia reported the highest weekly positivity rate across Maharashtra at 12.37 per cent. The state has reported a weekly positivity rate of 5.49 per cent.
Over 77K seats remain vacant after round 1 of FYJC admissions in Pune
Following completion of the first regular round for first year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 admissions, a total of 77,130 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. In the first regular round, a total of 85,240 seats were available for which 65,519 students applied out of which only 42,349 students were allotted colleges.
MSRTC Pune to deploy special squads at ST stands
While the number of passengers travelling from Pune state transport stands to various parts of the state has risen due to the ongoing festive season, there has been a simultaneous increase in the number of illegal agents finding their way inside these stands to lure passengers with cheaper fares. There are already special squads and guards at all three ST stands in the city namely Swargate, Shivajinagar (now shifted to Wakdewadi) and Pune station.
Bone marrow transplant saves five-year old from monthly blood transfusions
Mumbai Poonima S, a five-year-old girl with a rare hereditary disorder that caused Poornima's red blood cells to balloon and burst leading to severe anaemia, underwent a successful bone marrow transplant at a city hospital recently. Born to a couple in Andheri, she was diagnosed with severe anaemia when her mother was just six months pregnant. Since then, as a foetus, Poornima underwent regular blood transfusions until July, when the transplant took place.
No-trust notice against Speaker delays new govt’s trust vote
The no-confidence notice against Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha by at least 50 MLAs of the Grand Alliance has delayed the new government's trust vote, which has been scheduled during the two-day session of the legislature beginning August 24. The leaders of the Grand Alliance (GA) promptly moved a notice for no-confidence motion against the Speaker. As per norms, it should be signed by 50 MLAs.
