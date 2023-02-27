Evening brief: Accused who drove killers to murder lawyer in Prayagraj, killed, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A CCTV video of Friday's murder

Prayagraj murder: Accused who drove assailants to crime spot killed in police encounter

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday shot dead an accused who was involved in the sensational killing of a murder witness in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The deceased, identified as Arbaaz, drove the assailants who murdered Umesh Pal in broad daylight, on Friday last week. Read more

'Ravi Shastri would say things that hurt you, pinched you, drove you mad': India cricketer on ex-coach's unique tactics

Ravi Shastri was subjected to a lot of criticism when he came on board as India head coach and even through his tenure, there was no shortage of people frowning upon some of his decision. Shastri's outspoken nature and certain debatable comments became a fodder for memes and jokes. But say what you will about the polarising Shastri, under him the Indian team became a force to reckon with. Read more

Selfiee box office day 3 collection: Akshay Kumar film earns ₹10 crore on opening weekend, his lowest in a decade

Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, had a poor first weekend and earned a little over ₹10 crore nett. The Hindi film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Read more

Pakistani man’s cool dance moves to Calm Down at wedding wows people. Watch

Calm Down, by Nigerian singer Rema and American singer Selena Gomez, has turned into a fan favourite since its release. The Internet is flooded with numerous videos that show people sharing their versions of dance to the peppy track. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a Pakistani man dancing to the song at a wedding. Read more

Can’t forget that fight? 5 ways to get rid of unwanted memories

Bad memories have a way of finding their way back to our conscious mind and taking over our present moment irrespective of how old they are. More often than not, they are vivid and make us relive the entire experience every time we remember them. Read more

