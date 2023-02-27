Pakistani man’s cool dance moves to Calm Down at wedding wows people. Watch

Calm Down, by Nigerian singer Rema and American singer Selena Gomez, has turned into a fan favourite since its release. The Internet is flooded with numerous videos that show people sharing their versions of dance to the peppy track. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a Pakistani man dancing to the song at a wedding.

Instagram user Hafeez, whose Instagram bio says he is a choreographer, posted the video on his personal handle. The video opens to show him dressed in a black attire. The man then shows some cool dance moves while grooving to the song along with a few others.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 21 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further gathered tons of likes. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Yessss he got it,” wrote an Instagram user. “Very cool,” commented another. “I’ve seen so many versions of this song and dance. This one is BY FAR my FAVOURITE!!!” expressed a third. Many reacted to the video through heart or fire emoticons.