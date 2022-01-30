Evening brief: Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi to address the nation on Pegasus, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asks PM Modi to address the nation on Pegasus

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on the Pegasus issue to end the confusion on the matter. Read more

Five killed as car crashes into container truck along old Pune-Mumbai highway

Five persons were killed in an accident along the old Mumbai-Pune highway stretch passing through Shilatne village in Lonavla area of Pune on Sunday morning, police said. Read more

‘BJP may orchestrate an attack to kill me,’ alleges Azam Khan's son

Abdullah Azam Khan, son of veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) politician Azam Khan, said on Sunday that a “conspiracy” is in the works on part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to put him “behind bars” in a fake case. Read more

Fans applaud Kapil Sharma for talking about battling alcoholism and depression in Netflix special: 'Cried like a baby'

Kapil Sharma made his OTT debut this week through his Netflix special Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet. The hour-long comedy special saw the actor-comedian enthrall audiences with anecdotes from his life, jokes about politics and Bollywood, and some heart-touching moments too. Read more

'Stats say that he hasn't had best of years': Karthik backs young IPL star to challenge 'lucky' Chahal for place in ODIs

Veteran Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has backed young uncapped Indian spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi to challenge senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a spot in the ODI squad, opining that the latter, despite his recent struggle in limited-overs cricket, has gone unchallenged due to lack of wrist spinning options. Read more

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Can you get pregnant after recovery?

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2022: Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the cervix - the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is caused by various strains of HPV (human papillomavirus), a sexually transmitted infection. Read more

