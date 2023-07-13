Evening brief: BJP worker dies from injuries in ‘police action’ during protest march in Bihar; and all the latest news

Party worker died in police action to disperse protest: BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who participated in the protest march to Raj Bhavan led by Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and comprising legislators and leaders against the Nitish Kumar-led government, died of injuries sustained in the police action to disperse them, two senior party leaders said on Thursday. Read more

'Don't know if Dravid brainwashed me…': Ashwin unplugged after record spell vs West Indies

Ravichandran Ashwin is not among those who will "sulk" after not finding a place in India's XI in the WTC final despite being the No.1-ranked bowler in ICC Test rankings. He is not even the one to rejoice at becoming the bowler with five-wicket hauls among active cricketers in the world. A month away from turning 37, all Ashwin cares about is the team's success. His individual performance doesn't matter that much as long as the team wins. This is nothing unusual for an individual to say in a team sport but considering the impact that Ashwin has had over the last 12-13 years and the lows he has seen in spite of that, is what makes his statement special. Read more

Quiz alert: Can you guess names of these 10 essential vitamins for your body and mind?

Balanced diet is important for one's well-being. It is important to have a wide variety of nutrients to manage various aspects of your physical and mental health. Vitamins also have a crucial role from preventing infections, taking care of blood clotting, absorption of certain nutrients, managing brain and heart health apart from many other functions. Vitamin D deficiency for instance has been associated with premature death and various chronic diseases. Read more

Step inside Ram Charan, Upasana's baby nursery with white decor, forest-inspired wallpaper, toys from around the world

Last month, actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela announced that they have named their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Even since Upasana gave birth on June 20, she has been documenting her life as a new mom. On Thursday, she took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse inside the brand new nursery for little Klin Kaara, and it is all kinds of cute. It is also filled with thoughtful touches. Read more

5 tricks to save money at theatres

Go on weekdays Read other interesting tricks here

