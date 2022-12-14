Evening brief: Can't be tolerated, says Kejriwal on Delhi acid attack, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘How did they get so much courage?’: Kejriwal on Delhi acid attack; DCW takes cognisance

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for “strictest punishment” in wake of an acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the national capital on Wednesday morning. Read more

Iranian footballer faces death penalty over participation in anti-hijab protests

An Iranian professional soccer player is facing death penalty for participating in the nationwide protests. Read more

Arjun Tendulkar replicates father Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat with sensational century on Ranji Trophy debut

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, took a giant step in his cricket career when the 23-year-old slammed a maiden First-Class century in his Ranji Trophy debut. Read more

Patty Jenkins says 'I never walked away' from Wonder Woman 3, posts long statement

Director Patty Jenkins is breaking her silence about the recent rumours surrounding the third installment in the Wonder Woman film. Read more

10 tips to keep your lungs healthy

Our lungs are sometimes taken for granted and for the most part, we don't need to worry about them because they keep us healthy and alive but because of this, giving attention to your lung health is crucial. Read more

President Murmu launches EV-Yatra mobile app to find public charging stations

The EV-Yatra app allows charge point operators (CPOs) to register on the platform and log details on the National Online Database. Read more

