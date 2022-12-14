Patty Jenkins says 'I never walked away' from Wonder Woman 3, posts long statement

Director Patty Jenkins is breaking her silence about the recent rumours surrounding the third installment in the Wonder Woman film. Recent reports broke out that the third film has been denied by the new co-heads of the new DC Studios Peter Safran and James Gunn, and now the director is clearing the air about the reports that it was her who had let go of the project. (Also read: Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins clarifies controversial comments against Warner Bros, says ‘let’s chill the dramatic headlines’)

See the director's full statement below.

“When there started to be backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” the director stated in a statement which she posted on Twitter. “This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.” The director gave an update on the Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron which was offered to her and she accepted it after the second film of Wonder Woman, and clarified that she does not know for sure about the future of the planned third project since the development process is yet to be complete.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

Patty Jenkins continued to talk about the rumours that the recent draft of Wonder Woman 3, which the director co-wrote with Geoff Johns, which was reportedly scrapped by the studio. She stated that she does not want to end the beautiful journey on the films with such a negative note. She also called actor Gal Gadot the "greatest gift I have received in this whole journey."

Patty wrote,"She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me.” She ended her statement with a note of gratitude for the WW fans for the incredible support shown to the project.

Earlier star Gal Gadot Gal had put out a Twitter post saying that said how she was "grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you."

