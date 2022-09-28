Evening brief: Centre's nod to redevelop railway stations of three major cities, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre's nod to redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai CST and Ahmedabad railway stations

The Centre on Wednesday approved the Indian Railways' proposal for the re-development of New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CST railway station. Read more

Hurricane Ian ‘extremely dangerous’ as it approaches Florida: 5 points

Hurricane Ian became a dangerous Category 4 storm as it neared Florida with devastating wind gusts and floods, the weather agency said. Read more

This Xiaomi power bank looks like lipstick. Check price and other details

Xiaomi has launched ‘Lipstick Power Bank,’ a unique product whose shape, as the name suggests, resembles a lipstick. Read more

When Asha Parekh said Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna would get an earful from girlfriends for making merry at night

Actor Asha Parekh once spoke about how she was put off by the premise of marriage and repulsed by the narcissism of men with whom she went out. Read more

Deepak Hooda ruled out of South Africa T20Is, 3 new additions as BCCI announces rejigged India squad

The BCCI confirmed on Wednesday that Deepak Hooda has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Read more

Woman's spot-on mimicry of Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia stuns people. Watch

If you have watched either or both seasons of Indian Matchmaking on Netflix, then there is a good chance that you have not missed an opportunity to see Sima Taparia on screen. Read more

