This Xiaomi power bank looks like lipstick. Check price and other details

Xiaomi has launched ‘Lipstick Power Bank,’ a unique product whose shape, as the name suggests, resembles a lipstick. For now, the electronics giant has debuted the power bank in the company's home country of China, pricing it at 129 yuan or approximately ₹1,460 (1 Chinese Yuan= ₹11.30).

Xiaomi's ‘Lipstick Power Bank’

The device is easy to carry around and comfortably fits in a bag measuring just 30.6*30.6*94.5mm. It boasts of a 5,000mAh battery and supports an output power of 20W. Additionally, the power bank has a built-in type-C interface and a built-in intelligent identification chip. While the interface supports 2-way fast-charging, 13.5W input and has its own charging cable, the identification chip instantly adjusts with phones, tablet computers and low-current devices.

Protected by an outer shell made up of matte UV technology, the product can operate at a temperature of 5 to 30 degrees Celsius due to its internal resistance to overheating and short-circuiting. Its inner shell, meanwhile, is made up of a soft blue-pink gradient.

