Evening brief: Congress in Kerala divided over Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour, and all the latest news

Congress in Kerala divided over Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour

With senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attracting a sizeable crowd and attention in north Kerala during his ongoing four-day tour in Malabar, Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Tuesday said the party has enough space for everyone but it will not tolerate any move to revive factionalism in the state unit. Read more

Iran considered carrying out attack at FIFA, says Israeli spy chief: Report

Iran considered carrying out a terror attack at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in an attempt to disrupt the event, military intelligence chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, according to The Jerusalem Post. Read more

Former Twitter employee’s ‘Elon edition’ of Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 song goes viral. Watch

A former Twitter employee, Lindsay Crider, is going viral online after she posted a music video of herself singing Dolly Parton’s hit single 9 To 5 but with a twist. Read more

Arshdeep, Siraj rattle New Zealand as India clinch series after rain-hit tie

In a series expected to be highlighted by India and New Zealand, the rain ended up having the final laugh. With the two teams poised to end the three-match affair with a thrilling finish at Napier's McLean Park, a game that could have gone down to the wire ended in a whimper more than a bang. Read more

Explained: What is leap second? Why are we scrapping it?

The world’s top metrology body has decided to end the practice of adding ‘leap seconds’ to official clocks to keep them in sync with Earth’s rotation from 2035. Read more

Rubina Dilaik with husband Abhinav Shukla

See Rubina Dilaik with her husband Abhinav Shukla

