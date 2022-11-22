Former Twitter employee’s ‘Elon edition’ of Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 song goes viral. Watch

A former Twitter employee, Lindsay Crider, is going viral online after she posted a music video of herself singing Dolly Parton’s hit single 9 To 5 but with a twist. The parody titled ‘9 to 5 (Elon edition)’ is based on her journey after Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media giant and the massive changes it went through.

The video opens with Lindsay stating that the song is “just a joke, literally a parody”. The song starts with Elon Musk’s warning to employees to accept ‘hardcore’ culture or leave. “I slept on the floor no time for a shower, gone hardcore with my 80 hours. It’s time to get this big blue bird to fly,” Lindsay begins.

She then addresses massive layoffs and mass resignations. “I let out a breath ’cause I gotta let it sink in, boot up again the Yubikey’s Blinkin. I open slack it’s just me and some guy,” she continues.

Lindsay concludes her song by saying that people could switch from Twitter to Reddit. “Workin’ 9 to 9, Its 2.0 initial. Get you verified officially official. Printed out my lines of code to get an edit, its enough to drive everyone to Reddit,” she concludes.

Watch the video below:

9 to 5 (Elon edition) pic.twitter.com/oRVJ204gJS — Lindsay (Bruce) Crider (@lindsay_crider) November 18, 2022

Since being shared on November 19, the tweet has raked up more than 1.4 lakh views. It has also received over 4,000 likes and several retweets.

“Working 9 to 9:30. Tweeps all gather in the kitchen. Write a line of code. So happy I could pitch in. New boss demands I work. So this place I will be ditchin’,” commented an individual. “Don’t stop,” posted another. “No being is more productive than a mom during a kid’s nap time,” remarked a third. “Nailed it!” shared a fourth. “I couldn’t remember your handle and was wondering how your songs were these days. Did not disappoint,” expressed a fifth with a heart emoticon.

