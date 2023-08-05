Evening brief: Congress MP on Imran Khan's arrest says, ‘Pakistan following India's model’; all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Aug 05, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Imran Khan's arrest, Congress MP says ‘Pakistan following India model in…’

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday equated the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ‘India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections’. Read more

During Gyanvapi mosque survey, ASI found ‘not idols, but…'; Updates so far

Not idols, but remains of fragmented idols have been found in the debris and we are hopeful that idols will be recovered, lawyer from the Hindu side Sudhir Tripathi shared updates on the survey being conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. Read more

Shabana Azmi on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram presence: 'She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive'

This year, veteran actors such as Zeenat Aman and Saira Banu made their Instagram debut. In a new interview with India Today, Shabana spoke about how being on social media 'brings a certain visibility' to senior actors. Read more

Web Stories | Gukesh D Becomes India's No.1 Chess Player

Independence Day 2023 long weekend trip ideas: 6 places perfect for a getaway

August is the perfect time to plan a holiday if you have been craving some time away from work and the fast-paced city life. The month has two long weekend opportunities. And the first weekend is just around the corner. Come Independence Day, and you can take a five-day-long vacation by taking just one day's leave from work. Read more

Watch: Dinesh Karthik's million-dollar 'height' reaction as he stands in middle of Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad

Shaheen Afridi made an electrifying start to his ‘The Hundred’ campaign on August 2; the Pakistan bowler picked two wickets off his first two balls, removing Phil Salt and Laurie Evans in succession. Read more

