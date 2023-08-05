Shabana Azmi on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram presence: 'She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive'

This year, veteran actors such as Zeenat Aman and Saira Banu made their Instagram debut. In a new interview with India Today, Shabana spoke about how being on social media 'brings a certain visibility' to senior actors. Since early this year, Zeenat Aman has been impressing fans with her eloquent captions and nostalgic posts. And now Shabana has praised her and spoken about why she is 'being loved on social media'. Also read: Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not Shabana Azmi has spoken about Zeenat Aman’s Instagram posts.

Shabana says Zeenat is not competing with anyone

“People like Zeenat, who are being so loved on the social media, is because of what she is writing. It is not frivolous. She is not trying to compete with a 24-year-old. She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive. You are on social media, but you are not pandering to the world that is created on social media," Shabana Azmi told India Today.

Shabana on not going overboard with social media

Shabana also spoke about the the importance of staying relevant in today's time. She said in the same interview, “The fact is, people have a short memory, and youngsters don’t remember any of the actors that we have admired. To remain relevant and visible is extremely important because you cannot bask in the glory of the past. You have to be doing something today, not necessarily a film, but something that brings a certain visibility. But, I don’t believe that, for the sake of visibility, you need to do things; your work needs to be of some significance. I am not a huge advocate of being on social media just for the sake of visibility, but if it comes organically, then why not? I do it to the point that is not beyond some credibility. Obviously, when my films are being released, I post something, but I don't go overboard with it.”

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi played lost lovers in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shabana's latest film

Her recent film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. Marking Karan Johar’s comeback after a hiatus of seven years, the film has been doing well at the box office. Dharmendra and Shabana's on-screen kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has also been garnering attention.

Shabana in a recent interview with Zoom had opened about the kiss and said, “I never thought it would create such a fuss! People are laughing and cheering when we do the kiss. While shooting, it was never an issue. It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

