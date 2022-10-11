Evening brief: 'Congress outsourced work of abusing me,' says PM Modi; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi’s fresh veiled attack on AAP, says Cong has outsourced work of abusing him

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to make inroads into Gujarat ahead of the assembly polls in the state this year, as he hit out at the Congress for outsourcing the work of abusing him ahead of the polls. Read more

Kerala shocker: 2 women killed in suspected human sacrifice, 3 held

Two women were reportedly killed as part of human sacrifice in Kerala. Police said three persons, including a woman, have been arrested in the case. Read more

Punjab governor rejects Mann govt’s move to appoint Dr Wander as BFUHS V-C

In his capacity as the chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s move to appoint cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the new vice-chancellor. Read more

NASA is marking Halloween in its own way and it is REALLY spooky!

It’s Halloween month and each of us is preparing our best to scare each other because as Brackett, from the Halloween series, rightly said, “It’s Halloween; everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” Read more

Playground to park: Videos show damage after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine

As Russia launched its biggest aerial assaults on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of its invasion, thousands were seen fleeing to bomb shelters as many civilian areas were hit. Read more

Why have shopkeepers stopped giving toffees instead of loose cash?

Remember every time you asked for the remaining change amount at a shop and got candies instead? The brazen gesture by shopkeepers often pissed all of us. Read more

Dharmendra reacts to Javed Akhtar's claim that he refused to do Zanjeer: 'Dikhaave ki duniya me haqeeqat dab jaati hai'

Dharmendra responded to new claims of Javed Akhtar about his film Zanjeer. The writer and lyricist said in a new interview that after Dharmendra had rejected the 1973 film, Amitabh Bachchan became their last option, who took up the lead role. Read more

‘I’ve been given instructions to be ready…': Sanju Samson drops big hint on his India future

Sanju Samson has done everything that was in his hands in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa to make a solid case for a permanent spot in India's ODI XI and also in the T20I team after this World Cup. Read more

Pet care: What makes a dog truly happy; pet expert shares

We all do things that we think are best for our adorable dog but do we know how to make our canine friend truly happy? With less time in hand, many busy pet parents nowadays feel guilty or worried about their pet's well-being and mental health. Read more

Web Story: iPhone 14 vs Pixel 7: Tech Comparison

Here is the tech comparison between recently launched iPhone 14 and Google pixel 7. Watch

