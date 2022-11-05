Evening Brief: Congress will win less than 5 seats in Gujarat, Kejriwal claims ahead of polls, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Congress will win less than five seats...': Kejriwal's bold Gujarat claim

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress will get fewer than five seats in Gujarat, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal declared Saturday. Speaking at a media conclave hosted by India Today in the national capital, the AAP boss panned his rival's chances ahead of next month's polls and asked 'who takes the Congress seriously'. Read more

Delhi BJP leader shares new AAP-conman claim as Sisodia alleges 'deal with thug'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday intensified his attack on the BJP, a day after the dates for civic body polls were announced, amid a deepening controversy over Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Read more

Jaya Bachchan recalls earning money for the first time at 13: ‘Have no idea how much I was paid, never asked my father’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaya Bachchan spoke about her first salary on the latest episode of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya. Jaya Bachchan and Navya were also joined by the veteran actor and politician’s daughter Shweta Bachchan as they discussed their relationship with money in the episode titled ‘Girls just wanna have funds’. Read more

Web Stories | Who is Big Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik

Scientists develop window film that can cool room without blocking visible light

Scientists have developed a transparent window coating which can stop the sun’s heat without blocking view from the window. It is assessed that cooling records for about 15% of global energy consumption so this technology can could reduce the temperature inside buildings, without consuming a single watt of energy. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘peri peri sauce with chicken’ reply to Twitter user will make you chuckle

Shah Rukh Khan less than an hour ago shared a tweet inviting people to ask him different questions. “We all wake up with questions….today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes…if you have time to spare please ask,” he tweeted. Read more

BCCI chief Roger Binny makes 'MS Dhoni' statement in huge verdict on Rohit Sharma's captaincy in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma is only among the four players at this edition of the T20 World Cup who were also part of the inaugural tournament 15 years back. Rohit was then part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian side that had lifted the World Cup trophy. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON