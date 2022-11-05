Delhi BJP leader shares new AAP-conman claim as Sisodia alleges 'deal with thug'

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday intensified his attack on the BJP, a day after the dates for civic body polls were announced, amid a deepening controversy over Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Jailed in ₹200 crore fraud case, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been at the centre of new BJP-AAP standoff in Delhi as claims - linked to his association with Delhi minister Satyendar Jain - are being made.

In a tweet, the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that the BJP “was scared ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat and the civic polls in Delhi.” The Aam Aadmi Party has been making similar comments in the recent months.

“Fearing a catastrophic defeat in MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and Gujarat, (the) BJP has locked a deal with a thug lodged in Tihar - he will make absurd allegations against (Arvind) Kejriwal ji everyday and in return. the BJP will help him in his case,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi - without naming Sukesh Chandrashekar - but did not stop there. “I have heard that JP Nadda ji will get him inducted into the BJP next,” the AAP number 2 further added.

In the past, Sisodia - who is an accused in the Delhi excise policy case - has claimed that he had got an offer to join the BJP, which made an attempt to topple the AAP government in the national capital.

Meanwhile, his comments came as Sukesh was reported to have written to his lawyer, claiming that "Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and former top Tihar prison official are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor went public".

"Kejriwal Ji why did you force me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute ₹500 crore to the party in return of seats," read the purported letter, a copy of which was shared by news agency ANI. Further details on this could not be independently verified.

However, Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar also shared the purported note, and tweeted in Hindi: "Sukesh said that he gave ₹50 crores, at the behest of Kailash Gehlot's farm house @ArvindKejriwal. @SatyendarJain talked on the phone. Now after all this the character and truth of @AamAadmiParty has been revealed.”

(With inputs from ANI)

