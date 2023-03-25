Evening brief: Couple detained in Jammu over suspected links to Amritpal Singh, and all the latest news
Couple with suspected links to Amritpal Singh detained in Jammu
Local police detained a couple from the RS Pura area before handing them over to Punjab Police after uncovering their alleged links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Read more
Health ministry asks states, UTs to maintain optimum testing amid rise in Covid cases
Union ministry of health and family welfare on Saturday directed all states and Union Territories (UT) to maintain an optimum level of testing for Covid-19 amid a gradual but sustained increase in the trajectory of the number of cases across the country since mid-February. Read more
Zeenat Aman shares hilarious memes of herself on Instagram
Zeenat Aman took to Instagram just a few hours ago to share a series of memes of herself. She also posted a detailed caption explaining how while exploring Instagram, with help of her kids, she came across several funny posts that “really tickled” her. Read more
How to stop fighting with your partner; 6 effective tips
Occasional fights, at times on silly issues, are not uncommon in relationships or marriages. This is mostly followed by peace and life resumes as usual. There are however times when fights are intense and issues are serious. Read more
'I noticed Steve Smith constantly telling...': Ashwin spots plotting against Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya
Nine out of 10 times when Virat Kohli crosses fifty in a run-chase where the required rate is not even a concern, India end up on the winning side quite comfortably. Read more