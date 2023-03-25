Zeenat Aman shares hilarious memes of herself on Instagram

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram just a few hours ago to share a series of memes of herself. She also posted a detailed caption explaining how while exploring Instagram, with help of her kids, she came across several funny posts that “really tickled” her. The meme was shared on Instagram by Zeenat Aman.(Instagram/@thezeenataman)

“This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman,” she wrote. In the next few lines she talked about using Instagram. “I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and its workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!” she added.

Then she continued her post to explain how she came across different memes of hers and finally settled on the ones she posted. Alongside, she explained from where she has collected the posts. “Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post. I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me,” she explained. She also wished everyone a happy weekend. “Have a restful weekend, everyone. That’s certainly my plan!” she wished and concluded her post.

Take a look at the memes that may leave you chuckling:

The post was shared about five hours ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 34,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several comments.

Actor Chitrangda Singh reacted to the post and shared, “You’re iconic !! That’s it. Period. Lots of love and good wishes. Always have loved your work, your persona always.

Here’s how other Instagram users reacted:

“Killing it,” expressed an Instagram user. “Having you on Instagram is the highlight of the year,” commented another. “You are FABULOUS,” shared a third. “Your social media game is out of this world!” wrote a fourth.