Evening brief: Crosses vandalised at Mumbai's St. Michael's Church, and all the latest news

In Mumbai, crosses vandalised at St. Michael's Church; politicians demand action

Several crosses constructed above the graveyard at the cemetery attached to St. Michael's Church in Mumbai's Mahim were vandalised on Saturday. The desecration of the cemetery has fumed the Catholic community, while the Mumbai Police began an investigation into the matter. Read more…

CM meets affected locals in Joshimath as land subsidence concerns peak: Top 5

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met locals affected by land subsidence in Joshimath, which has triggered massive concerns. More than 500 houses are said to have developed cracks as residents say that Joshimath is sinking. Read more…

'Is Rohit Sharma fit to lead India? I can surely say there's a huge question mark': Kapil Dev's strong remarks

Ever since Rohit Sharma became an all-format captain earlier last year, India have played 68 matches (5 Tests, 21 ODIs and 42 T20Is). Out of which he has featured in only 39 (2 Tests, 8 ODIs and 29 T20Is). The biggest reason for this was of course BCCI's workload management, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind but there were a good number of matches that Rohit also missed due to injuries. Read more…

Aftersun movie review: Director Charlotte Wells' debut packs an emotional wallop with intimate father-daughter story

Early in Charlotte Wells' feature directorial debut, 11 year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) says to her young father Calum (Paul Mescal) that it's nice that they share the "same sky". Both of them are basking in pocketfuls of Turkey sun in their week-long vacation, and it is supposed to be the time, when Calum gets to know his daughter up close. Read more…

89-year-old woman completes her masters degree, says she is 'honoured'

Several people have wished to complete their degrees in various stages of their life, and for this 89-year-old woman, her wish came true. According to Southern New Hampshire University, Joan Donovan, class of '22G, was surrounded by relatives when she received her diploma for a Master of Arts in English and Creative Writing. Read more…