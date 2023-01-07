CM meets affected locals in Joshimath as land subsidence concerns peak: Top 5

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met locals affected by land subsidence in Joshimath, which has triggered massive concerns. More than 500 houses are said to have developed cracks as residents say that Joshimath is sinking. Experts have raised alarm over the developments linking the cracks in the houses to rapid construction in the ecologically sensitive area. Dhami's visit to the area comes a day after he held a high-level meeting on the situation in Dehradun and announced a slew of urgent measures.

Here are latest updates on the Joshimath situation:

1) On Saturday, Dhami was seen interacting with locals in the area as he took a stock of the situation in various parts. He even went to the houses that have developed cracks and was seen assuring locals in a video he shared on Twitter.

2) Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said: "Joshimath hold religious significance. In this situation of crisis, our first priority is to keep everyone safe. On the damage that has already been done, experts are holding a review. The first thing we have been trying to do is move people to safety."

3) Shocking visuals of cracks in roads, tilted buildings have been surfacing from the area, which have further raised concerns that buildings that have developed cracks may collapse. While locals are anticipating a major disaster, a temple collapsed on Friday evening in the Singdhar ward of the Himalayan town.

4) The government announced on Friday that ₹4,000 will be given to all affected families for next six months from the Chief Minister's relief fund. The Chief Minister also said that rehabilitation centre should be set up immediately at a safe place, and that danger zones should be vacated immediately.

5) Earlier this week, massive demonstration was seen on the Badrinath Highway as angry locals gathered to highlight their concerns. After this, the Uttarakhand government banned construction work in and around Joshimath.

