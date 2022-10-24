Evening brief: Cyclone Sitrang intensifies, Bengal to receive heavy rain, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Sitrang: Storm gets closer to Bengal, rain may dampen Diwali festivities; NDRF teams deployed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ - named by Thailand, lay centered nearly 300km of Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm before making a landfall on Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in the wee hours of Tuesday (October 25). Read more

‘Lost a friend’: Exiled Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif shot dead in Kenya, says wife

Arshad Sharif, one of Pakistan's top news anchors, was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday. Read more

Simon Taufel puts end to dead-ball controversy, explains why officials made the 'right decision' in IND vs PAK tie

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Can a batter take runs off a free hit despite being bowled? Why Team India was given 3 byes after Virat Kohli was cleaned up off a free hit? Read more

Asin reveals daughter Arin's face in rare post, celebrates her 5th birthday with space-themed party

Asin took to her Instagram handle and penned a special note on her daughter Arin’s fifth birthday. Read more

These OnePlus smartphones now compatible with Reliance Jio 5G: Report

There is great news for OnePlus users. If you use either the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10R smartphone, then you will now be able to enjoy 5G internet speed. Read more

Diwali 2022 health tips: Plant-based proteins to look out for this Deepawali

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The great Indian festival of Diwali, a vivid, colourful and full-of-life occasion, is celebrated with much fervour across the country and this is also a time for one to relax and rejuvenate one’s mind, body and soul however, as we feast during the festivities, our food tends to be high in calories and we may even miss out on including adequate protein in every meal! Read more

Influencer receives severe backlash after she 'darkens' herself to fake poverty

If you regularly use social media, especially Instagram, there's a thin chance that you have missed photos and videos of a woman dressed in a red-coloured saree selling roses on the streets. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON