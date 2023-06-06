Evening brief: Cyclone to form over Arabian Sea, may affect monsoon onset in Kerala; and all the latest news

Cyclone to develop in Arabian Sea tomorrow, may affect monsoon onset in Kerala: IMD

A depression formed over the southeast Arabian Sea is likely to move northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said on Tuesday. Read More

Prince Harry vs The Mirror: Here's all you need to know about royal showdown

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prince Harry is set to make history as he takes the witness stand at the High Court in London on Tuesday, becoming the first British royal to do so since the 1890s. Read More

Taylor Swift will not write albums about romance with Matty Healy, claims source: ‘It was a summertime thing’

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits after dating for one month. Now, sources close to the Anti-Hero singer have slammed the media frenzy surrounding the couple and called it 'stupid.' Read More

Loved Priyanka Chopra's black crop top and thigh-slit skirt for Beyoncé's London concert? Here's what it costs

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended Beyoncé's London concert last week. The singer is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, and Priyanka attended with her mother and best friend. Read More

'You're looking at more than 45,000 galaxies': NASA shares stunning picture

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has helped researchers and scientists to gain insights into the various fundamental questions in astronomy. Now, the Webb has captured a stunning image of more than 45,000 galaxies that are millions of years away from us. Read More

Rohit Sharma withdraws from India's net session after being hit on thumb ahead of WTC final vs Australia

Team India on Tuesday suffered an injury scare a day before the start of the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval as captain Rohit Sharma was struck on his thumb during the net session. He immediately left the net session thereafter as a precautionary measure. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON