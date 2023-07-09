Evening brief: 'Desire of Prince,' Assam CM's jibe at Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Himanta Biswa Sarma attacks Rahul Gandhi for joining farmers: ‘Desire of Prince’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an unplanned visit to Madina village in Haryana's Sonipat district where he was seen spending time with the farmers in the field. Read more

'I am your fan; May God give you good sense': Digvijaya Singh amid RSS tweet row

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday wished for good sense to prevail on PM Modi and Amit Shah amid a row over his controversial tweet on former RSS chief MS Golawalkar. Read more

Web Stories | Five Reasons Why Work-Life Balance Is Important

6 toxic habits that are increasing your risk of diabetes

Diabetes cases are rising at an alarming rate across the globe. Indians especially being predisposed to diabetes tend to develop the metabolic disorder at a younger age as compared to rest of the populations. Read more

Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor tussle in a ‘world war’ within in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic dramedy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's romantic film Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was unveiled on Sunday. The film will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21. Read more

'Bazball happened against lesser quality. Forget it': Gavaskar denounces England's approach in brutal 'Ashes' verdict

England took a commanding position in the third Ashes Test after bowling the Australians out on 224 in the second innings in Headingley. In the rain-hit third day of the Test – when two sessions were entirely washed away – England made a splendid comeback to dismiss six Aussie wickets inside 90 runs; if not for Travis Head's counter-attacking 77, the visitors might have been bundled for much less. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON