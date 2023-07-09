'I am your fan; May God give you good sense': Digvijaya Singh amid RSS tweet row

Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday wished for good sense to prevail on PM Modi and Amit Shah amid a row over his controversial tweet on former RSS chief MS Golawalkar. The Indore Police registered a case against Digvijaya Singh for the tweet in question and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused him of "spreading misinformation" and creating social hatred against Golwalker. An FIR has been filed against Digvijaya Singh for his tweet on Golwalkar.

In the controversial post shared by Digvijaya Singh, Golwalkar was attributed a quote in which he said he would rather live under British rule than have equal rights given to Dalits, Muslims and the backwards. RSS functionaries approached the police condemning the post and claimed that Golwalkar 'Guruji' never made those statements.

"Must know what Guru Golwalkar ji's thoughts were for Dalits, backwards and Muslims and on the rights over water, forest and land," Digvijaya Singh wrote.

As the controversy broke out, Digvijaya Singh put out another tweet addressing PM Modi and Amit Shah. "Modi ji, Amit Shah ji, you are accumulating a group of cowardly traitors who used to abuse you and now are singing your praise. They will leave you first the moment you lose power. Those who supported you during your bad times are all sitting in home...you both are making a big mistake," Digvijaya Singh wrote.

"I am a critic of you and will remain so. Because you have never compromised with your ideology to which I am fundamentally opposed, I am also your fan. God may give you good sense," Digvijaya Singh wrote tagging the Twitter handles of the RSS and the BJP as well.

Controversy over Digviajaya Singh's tweet

While Digvijaya Singh has been accused of using a photoshopped image attributing to Golwalkar a false quote, a state Congress leader said Digviajaya Singh shared the screenshot of a book. The complainant said Digvijaya Singh's post was aimed at creating conflict among Dalits, backward classes, Muslims and Hindus.

