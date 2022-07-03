Evening brief: DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo over pan-India flight delays, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

DGCA seeks explanation from Indigo over nationwide flight delays

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken strong cognizance against low-cost airline IndiGo for massive flight nationwide delays and sought a clarification/explanation from the airlines authorities in this regard. Read more

J&K villagers capture 2 most wanted LeT terrorists, LG announces ₹5 lakh reward

The villagers of a remote village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday captured two most wanted terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), said officials. Read more

‘ED, ED’ shouts in Maharashtra assembly in protest against rebel MLA. Watch

The Uddhav Thackeray government may have collapsed but it seems the MLAs in his team don’t want to give up a chance to register their displeasure over the turn of events. Read more

Bus crash kills 20 in southwest Pakistan: Report

A passenger bus plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Sunday killing 20 people, a government official said. Read more

Watch: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli sledging Jonny Bairstow using Tim Southee’s name during India vs England 5th Test

Most veteran England cricketers and experts refused to pick India as favourites for the rescheduled fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground despite the visitors having a 2-1 lead against England in the 2021/22 Pataudi Trophy series. Read more

When Shashi Kapoor revealed his mom 'tried her best to get rid of' him: 'She'd keep falling down steps while pregnant'

Late actor Shashi Kapoor had once spoken about how his mother Ramsarni Kapoor would call him 'Fluky' and had also tried aborting the pregnancy. In an old interview in 1995, Shashi recalled that his mother was embarrassed when she found out she was pregnant. Read more

Ayurveda expert on why you should avoid drinking milk after eating chicken

It is not uncommon for people to have milk products, often in the form of desserts, right after or along with their meals. While it may enrich your eating experience, Ayurveda doesn't support the practice of combining milk products with salty meals, especially if it is non-vegetarian food. Read more

