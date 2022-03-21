Evening brief: Foreign secy Shringla says this on Pak PM's word of praise for India, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Imran Khan's words of praise for India, foreign secy Shringla says this

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said India had received praise at a global level for its foreign policy initiatives and to state that one person praised the same would be wrong. Read more

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, ‘no sign of survivors’

A China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people - 123 passengers and nine crew - crashed Monday in the southwestern province of Guangxi, the country's civil aviation officials said. Read more

‘Unlawful…': With PM Modi in attendance, Scott Morrison slams Russia on Ukraine

Australian PM Scott Morrison has called out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine during a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Watch more

Swiss Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth look to find top form; Lakhsya Sen opts out

All England Championships finalist Lakshya Sen will be missing in action but double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and World championships silver winner Kidambi Srikanth will look to make a mark when the Swiss Open Super 300 begins in Basel on Tuesday. Read more

Runway 34 trailer: Ajay Devgn plays an arrogant pilot, Amitabh Bachchan will set him straight with heavy dialoguebaazi

Ajay Devgn has unveiled the trailer of his yet another directorial, Runway 34. The actor plays a pilot in the film who finds himself in a tricky situation when his aircraft is not allowed to land at the airport due to bad weather. Read more

Full charge in 5 min? Ola Electric partners StoreDot for fast charging cell tech

Ola Electric on Monday announced its strategic partnership with an Israeli battery technology company StoreDot, which is a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) technology. Read more