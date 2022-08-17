Evening brief: Gehlot faces flak from own party leaders over Dalit boy’s death and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gehlot faces criticism from section of Congress leaders over Dalit boy’s death

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has faced criticism from a section of his party leaders over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student in Jalore apart from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Read More

Law minister Kartikeya Singh has ‘criminal cases’ in his name. BJP cites ‘Lalu’s times’ to jab Nitish

Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet is already in news, but not for a good reason thanks to the induction of Kartikeya Singh from the Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the law minister. Read More

Mumbai gas rates | CNG cheaper by ₹6 per kg, PNG price reduced by ₹4

State-run gas utility Mahanagar Gas on Wednesday cut the prices of PNG, or piped natural gas, and CNG, or compressed natural gas. CNG prices were reduced by ₹6 per kg and PNG by ₹4 per standard cubic metre. Read More

Climate crisis: China hit by worst heat wave in 60 years

A scorching heat wave, the worst in six decades, sweeping China has dried up rivers and reservoirs, threatened crop yields and forced industries to shut down and ration electricity. Read More

Ali Asgar reveals why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show, admits there his 'communication gap' between him and Kapil Sharma

Ali Asgar has finally opened up on the reason that made him quit the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He has said that he was not creatively satisfied as his character was not growing. Read More

India to play Australia in 5-Test series twice in 4 years in latest FTP, schedule includes 38 Tests, 39 ODIs, 61 T20Is

The Indian cricket team is set to play a total of 38 Tests, 39 ODIs and 61 T20Is between May 2023 and April 2027. As per the latest Future Tours Programme that was announced on Wednesday, these matches are outside of the marquee ICC events, such as World Cups and Champions Trophy. Read more

Quick skincare hacks for daily skin regime: Experts share insights

Skincare is extremely important part of the routine. With time, fine lines, wrinkles and acnes start to appear on the skin, making it look aged. In order to gain a clear and healthy skin, it is important to follow a certain skincare regime. Read more

