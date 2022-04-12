Evening brief: Govt should run bulldozer on price rise, unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Govt should run bulldozer on problems of people’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stepped up his attack on the ruling BJP. Read more

Stampede-like situation at Tirupati, 3 injured

At least three pilgrims were injured when tokens were being issued to devotees for free darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. Read more

Coal shortage trips power supply in Punjab

Amid talk of 300 units of free electricity to each household, Punjab slipped into a power crisis. Read more

Virat said to the cameraman 'Go to him. He is the man today': India youngster says Kohli's gesture gave him 'goosebumps'

Virat Kohli knows how and when to give back to the game that has given him everything. Read more

Sakshi Tanwar says Mai is different from Sridevi's Mom, Raveena Tandon's Maatr: ‘The approach is very real’

Sakshi Tanwar will now be seen as a housewife who takes law into her own hands to avenge the death of her daughter. Read more