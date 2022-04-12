Home / India News / Stampede-like situation at Tirupati, 3 injured
Stampede-like situation at Tirupati, 3 injured

Thousands of devotees assembled at three counters, where the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had made arrangements for tokens for free darshan
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:55 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad: At least three pilgrims were injured when tokens were being issued to devotees for free darshan of Lord Venkateshwara atop Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees assembled at three counters, where the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had made arrangements for the tokens for the first time since March 2020 when the lockdown to check the Covid-19 pandemic was imposed.

Amid a rush of pilgrims, the authorities stopped issuing the tokens two days ago. But on Tuesday, when the token system resumed, thousands of pilgrims thronged the three counters resulting in a near stampede situation. Police and TTD security personnel had a tough time controlling the surging crowds. In the melee, three pilgrims received bruises and suffered suffocation. They were rushed to a hospital, where they are declared out of danger.

Thalari Ravi Kumar, TTD’s public relations officer, said the crowds swelling beyond control and they decided to do away with the tokens and allow pilgrims directly for darshan. “The situation is normal now.”

Kumar said TTD also suspended the darshan meant for VVIPs during the select hours in the morning for the next five days. He appealed to the devotees to come prepared for queues amid a heavy rush.

A pilgrim said there was no drinking water and food for pilgrims queuing up. “We should be allowed to climb up the hills at least so that we can get our heads tonsured before we get the opportunity for darshan.”

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish over the hardships being faced by pilgrims. “How can the TTD remain so indifferent when thousands of pilgrims including women and children were waiting for hours together under the scorching sun? The authorities seem to be more interested in making money from the pilgrims than providing them basic facilities like drinking water and food.” He asked TTD to apologise to the people and extend all facilities.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

