Sakshi Tanwar says Mai is different from Sridevi's Mom, Raveena Tandon's Maatr: ‘The approach is very real’

Sakshi Tanwar will now be seen as a housewife who takes law into her own hands to avenge the death of her daughter in her upcoming web series, Mai. Ever since the trailer release, the series has been compared to Sridevi's film Mom and Raveena Tandon's film, Maatr. Both these films revolved around mothers who took revenge to get justice for their daughters. Also read: Mai trailer: Sakshi Tanwar as a simple mom turns detective to find daughter's killers, will give Aarya, Jalsa flashbacks

Mai will release on Netflix on April 15. It describes the show as: ‘A mom in a world of crime. Will she thrive? Will she survive? When Sheel’s daughter is ruthlessly murdered, she sets out to avenge her death. Filled with white collar crimes and ugly politics, the path she is on is definitely not an easy one!’

Sakshi addressed the speculations if Mai was similar to Mom and Maatr. She told Indianexpress.com in an interview, “Comparisons are always nice as it gives you the feeling that people are talking about your project. I think once they watch the show, they will realise how different it is from these films. It might have a similar one-line concept of a mother avenging her daughter but there’s a lot in Mai beyond that. If I say anything more, I will reveal the story. Hence I will just say one has to watch the show to know how different it is.”

On being asked about how the series will stand out, she said, “The approach is very real and we have presented the story in a very organic manner. The circumstances are very dramatic but the characters aren’t.”

Sakshi was last seen in the 2019 web series, Mission Over Mars. She played a scientist and a mother in the series.

Sakshi is a single mother in real life. She adopted a baby girl in 2018 and named her Dityaa.

