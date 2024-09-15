Evening brief: Gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Kathua; CM Shinde says 2-phase polling ‘preferable’, & more

A gunfight erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Bani area of Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, following intelligence reports. A joint operation by the police and Indian Army led to an exchange of fire after contact was made with the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off, and efforts to neutralize the threat are ongoing. The incident follows the killing of three terrorists in Baramulla the previous day, described as a significant success ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Dig deeper The area has been cordoned off, and efforts to neutralize the threat are ongoing.(Representational image/Indian Army)

More news on Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi guns for 3 dynasties of J&K, urges youth to usher in change

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the state assembly elections are expected in mid-November, possibly in two phases. Shinde noted that seat-sharing between Mahayuti allies, including the BJP and NCP, would be decided within 8-10 days, with the BJP likely to contest 150-160 seats, leaving 128-138 seats for NCP and Shiv Sena.

'Dissolve assembly, face public': BJP questions timing of Kejriwal's decision

'Shocking details soon': Congress on Adani winning 6,600 MW power bid in Maharashtra ahead of elections

Manipur militant arrested in Guwahati under UAPA; was involved in blasts: Police

Prince Harry-Royal Family rift temporarily laid to rest with first public birthday message in 2 years

Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

Babar Azam is enduring one of the most difficult phases of his cricketing career, struggling to make an impact both with the bat and as captain. This poor run of form has sparked widespread criticism from fans and former players alike, with many questioning Babar's position as captain, too. Former Pakistan captain and legendary middle-order batter Younis Khan, who famously led Pakistan to their T20 World Cup triumph in 2009, has now weighed in on Babar's current slump. Younis advised Babar to take a leaf out of Virat Kohli's notebook, stressing how the India star focussed on regaining form by parting ways with leadership.

The SIIMA 2024 awards was a star-studded affair. The first phase of the awards ceremony took place in Dubai on Saturday evening, where the best from the Telugu and the Kannada industries were honoured. The categories for the Tamil, and Malayalam films will be announced on Sunday.

Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled a stylish new haircut that's causing quite a stir on social media. The 48-year-old actor is showing that age is just a number with his trendy makeover, and his fresh look is receiving an outpouring of praise from fans, who are flooding his posts with likes and comments. This bold new style not only highlights Abhishek's flair for fashion but also proves how a simple haircut can completely transform your appearance.

