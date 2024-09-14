PM Modi guns for 3 dynasties of J&K, urges youth to usher in change

Urging voters to see through the “sinister designs” of the Congress, National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the assembly elections are between three dynasties and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a BJP rally for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections in Doda on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

In his 45-minute speech at a well-attended BJP rally in Doda, Modi squarely blamed the three political families of the Gandhis, Abdullahs and Muftis for all the ills that have plagued Jammu and Kashmir for seven decades.

Allaying apprehensions, he assured people that “full statehood” would be accorded to Jammu and Kashmir by the BJP government but cautioned them of those “who have been snatching your rights for decades for their vested interests”.

“These assembly elections are between the three dynastic families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The way these families treated you (people) over the years is no less than a sin. Now, your vote will decide the destiny of J&K. For decades, they gave you death and destruction.”

“Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir. There was a time when shops used to close down at sunset and markets were deserted. The situation was so bad that the Congress home minister was afraid of visiting Lal Chowk. Stones that were pelted at security forces, are now being used to build a new J&K,” said Modi, who is the first Prime Minister to visit Doda in 47 years.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing elections after 10 years and eight assembly seats of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts are among the 24 segments going to the polls in the first phase on September 18. The second and third phase of elections to the 90-member assembly will be held on September 25 and October 1, while the results will be declared on October 8. This is the first assembly election since the BJP-led government at the Centre stripped J&K of its special status by nullifying Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.

‘Dynasties encouraged separatism’

In his speech, Modi accused the three dynastic parties of encouraging separatism, corruption and land mafia. “While they enjoyed the best of both worlds, people here were deprived of basic facilities. Government jobs were given to those close to the three families,” he said.

“They (the three dynasties) encouraged separatism and made Jammu and Kashmir a fertile ground for terrorism. The enemies of the nation exploited the situation. Because of their sins, thousands of children were killed here (in terrorism),” he said.

Modi recalled how J&K had been the target of foreign forces since Independence and how it was further weakened by the dynastic parties. “This beautiful region was rendered hollow by dynastic politics. The parties that you trusted didn’t bother about your children. They only promoted their own children. They never allowed new leadership to evolve,” he said.

Credits youth for development

Making a fervent appeal to the people to vote for the BJP candidates, the Prime Minister vowed to make Jammu and Kashmir “peaceful, developed and prosperous”.

“In the past 10 years, a new era of development has ushered in here, for which the credit goes to the youth. I salute the effervescent energy and will of daughters and sons of J&K. On the one hand, there are three dynastic families and on other, dreams of our daughters and sons,” he said. “After coming to power in 2014, I decided to give J&K new and young leadership and today we have 35,000 youth, who have come forward,” he added.

The Prime Minister spoke of the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra (manifesto)”, including the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. He promised a white paper to ensure justice for all victims of terrorism via fast track cases besides enhancing financial security for women by providing ₹18,000 annually to the senior most woman in every household in J&K. He announced five lakh jobs and ₹3,000 a year via DBT as travel allowance to college students.