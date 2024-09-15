SIIMA 2024 winners list: Nani and Keerthy Suresh win awards for Dasara, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets Sensation of the Year

The SIIMA 2024 awards was a star-studded affair. The first phase of the awards ceremony took place in Dubai on Saturday evening, where the best from the Telugu and the Kannada industries were honoured. The categories for the Tamil, and Malayalam films will be announced on Sunday. Check out the winners list from the Telugu and Kannada categories below, as per a report by India Today. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai arrives in Dubai with daughter Aaradhya for SIIMA 2024)

Nani and Keerthy Suresh won big at the SIIMA Awards 2024.