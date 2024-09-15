SIIMA 2024 winners list: Nani and Keerthy Suresh win awards for Dasara, Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets Sensation of the Year
SIIMA 2024: Bhagwant Kesari and Dasara won big in Telugu categories. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A took top honours in Kannada categories.
The SIIMA 2024 awards was a star-studded affair. The first phase of the awards ceremony took place in Dubai on Saturday evening, where the best from the Telugu and the Kannada industries were honoured. The categories for the Tamil, and Malayalam films will be announced on Sunday. Check out the winners list from the Telugu and Kannada categories below, as per a report by India Today. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai arrives in Dubai with daughter Aaradhya for SIIMA 2024)
SIIMA 2024 Telugu winners' list:
Best Actor: Nani (Dasara)
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Dasara)
Best Director: Srikanth Odela (Dasara)
Best Actor (Critics): Anand Deverakonda (Baby)
Best Actress (Critics): Mrunal Thakur (Hi Nanna)
Sensation of the Year: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Best Movie: Bhagwant Kesari
Best Actor in Supporting Role: Dixit Shetty (Dasara)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Baby Khiara Khan (Hi Nanna)
Best Debut Actor: Sangeet Shobhan (Mad)
Best Debut Actress: Vaishnavi Chaitanya (Baby)
Best Comedian: Vishnu (Mad)
Best Music Director: Abdul Wahab (Hi Nanna, Khushi)
Best Cinematography: Bhuvana Gowda (Salar)
Best Background Singer: Ram Miryala (Uru Palletooru-Balagam)
Best Debut Director: Souryuv (Hi Dad)
Best Debut Producer: Vaira Entertainments (Hi Dad)
Best Director (Critics): Sai Rajesh
SIIMA 2024 Kannada winners list:
Best Film: Kaatera
Best Actor: Rakshit Shetty (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Actress: Chaithra Achar (Toby)
Best Director: Hemanth Rao (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debutant Director (Kannada): Nithin Krishnamurthy (Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare)
Best Actor (Critics): Dhananjaya (Gurudev Hoysala)
Best Actress (Critics): Rukmini Vasanth (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Debutant Actress: Aradhanaa (Kaatera)
Best Actor in Negative Role: Ramesh Indira (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Best Music Director: V Harikrishna (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli (Kaatera)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Kapil Kapilan (Sapta Saagaradaache Ello – Side A)
Excellence in Cinema Award: Shiva Rajkumar
