Aishwarya Rai arrives in Dubai with daughter Aaradhya for SIIMA 2024

Aishwarya Rai recently landed in Dubai with his daughter Aaradhya to attend the SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2024. The mother daughter duo is often seen accompanying each other at various events. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have recently been spotted together on several occasions without Abhishek Bachchan ever since reports about trouble in their married life surfaced in various portals and social media platforms. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother for Ganapati Darshan in Mumbai. Watch) Aishwraya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya arrived in Dubai to attend SIIMA 2024.

Aishwarya-Aaradhya at SIIMA 2024

On Saturday, September 14, Aishwarya and Aardhaya were clicked in Dubai. While they were being escorted for the SIIMA event, Aaradhya was presented with a bouquet. As the mother-daughter duo walked together, Aaradhya wore a white t-shirt and black trousers while Aishwarya opted for a black full-sleeves t-shirt and matching trousers. Earlier, Aaradhya had also gone to the Cannes International Film Festival 2024 with her mother.

Aishwarya Rai nominated for SIIMA 2024

Aishwarya played the role of Pazhuvoor Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - 1 (2022). She reprised her character in Ponniyin Selvan -2 (2023). While Ponniyin Selvan - 1 won big at SIIMA 2023, Aishwraya has been nominated in Best actress in leading role category for PS-2 as well. While Mani Ratnam is nominated in the Best Director category, Vikram has been nominated for Best actor in leading role.

Aishwarya-Aaradhya at Ganesh Chaturthi festivities

Last week Aishwarya was seen with Aaradhya and her mother Brindya Rai in to offer prayers at GSB Cha Raja in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi. Even though there were a lot of security personnel in the area, the location was heavily crowded, with many fans trying to get a glimpse of Aishwarya.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's marriage

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. Despite the reports about their alleged separation the duo has maintained not to speak about their private life in public.

Aishwarya Rai's acting career

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Iruvar. Her first Bollywood film was Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. The actors popular films include Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzarish, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and others.