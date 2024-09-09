Aishwarya Rai takes daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and her mother for Ganapati Darshan in Mumbai. Watch

Aishwarya Rai took her mom Brindya Rai and daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan at GSB Cha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers to Ganpati Bappa on Monday evening. The three of them were seen walking along with heavy security on the crowded street. (Also read: Aamir Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with sister, performs puja with son Azad; see pics) Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were seen arriving at a crowded site for Ganapati Darshan.

Aishwarya visits GSB pandal

Aishwarya was seen in a pink salwar, with her hair kept untied. She kept talking to her mother and giving her directions to move ahead with the help of the security team. Aaradhya held both their hands and walked beside them. Even though there were a lot of security personnel in the area, the location was heavily crowded, with many fans trying to get a glimpse of Aishwarya.

The paparazzi also spotted Aishwarya talking to a priest from the pandal, and guiding her mother to move ahead. The three of them were then seen returning from the pandal, and getting inside their car to exit the venue.

More details

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. They welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. They usually keep their private life off the spotlight. However, their personal life has become a topic of discussion in the last few months since their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in Mumbai in July.

While Abhishek made a grand entrance with his family, including father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, and niece and nephew Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, Aishwarya arrived with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, helmed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan: I. In both the films, Aishwarya played dual roles – Nandini and Mandakini Devi.