Evening brief: Gyanvapi mosque committee moves Supreme Court against HC allowing ASI survey, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 03, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Gyanvapi mosque committee moves Supreme Court against Allahabad HC order allowing ASI survey

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Thursday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Allahabad high court's decision to allow survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises. Read More

An Aerial view of Gyanvapi mosque(AP)

Australian Chopper crash: Human remains found during search ops; Blackbox missing

The search for an Australian army helicopter that crashed at sea killing four people during a military exercise with the United States last week found human remains but not the black box crucial to explaining the tragedy, an officer said on Thursday. Read More

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke: Utkarsh Sharma helps Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel rekindle their romance. Watch

The rehashed version of Sunny Deol's iconic dance number from Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster Gadar, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, was unveiled on Thursday. It features him reprise his memorable role of Tara Singh, along with Ameesha Patel who steps into the shoes of his wife Sakina again, and Utkarsh Sharma, who plays the grown-up version of their son Jeete. Read More

‘Babar Azam No.1 batter’, says Sri Lanka legend Vaas, also settles Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli debate

After a loss in the opening match of the tournament, the Colombo Strikers registered their maiden win in the Lanka Premier League 2023 by beating B-Love Kandy. Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who also happens to be the star overseas recruit of Colombo, slammed his maiden LPL half-century to get his side off the mark on the points table. Read Moreb

