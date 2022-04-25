Home / India News / Evening brief: Hardik Patel dismisses talk of BJP switch, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Hardik Patel dismisses talk of BJP switch, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Congress leader Hardik Patel.(PTI)
Congress leader Hardik Patel.(PTI)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘I praised Biden too’: Hardik Patel, ‘upset’ with Cong, on his future with party

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel, who is reportedly unhappy with the party and has. Read more 

'Irrespective of ideology…': HC to Delhi Police over lapse at Kejriwal's house

The Delhi high court on Monday expressed its dissatisfaction with the status report filed by Delhi Police regarding the arrangement. Read more

'This reaction was over the top. What if Pollard had turned back, reacted': Ex-MI stars slam Krunal for his send-off

It's no secret that Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya share a great camaderie both on and off the field. Read more

Here is why Kajal Aggarwal's character was removed from Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, director Koratala Siva reveals

Filmmaker Koratala Siva has clarified why actor Kajal Aggarwal’s character has been removed from his movie Acharya. Read more

Malaika Arora suggests 3 Yoga asanas to help cool down your body this summer

The rising mercury levels outside when it is not even the month of June, has put many people's workout plans on hold. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik patel congress bjp + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out