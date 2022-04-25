Malaika Arora suggests 3 Yoga asanas to help cool down your body this summer

The rising mercury levels outside when it is not even the month of June, has put many people's workout plans on hold as they avoid the scorching heat, tan and sunburn but what if we or rather Bollywood star Malaika Arora told you that you could easily amp up your fitness levels without stepping out in the sun and heat waves and burn those calories while cooling your body down? Yes, you read that right as Malaika served the perfect workout motivation this Monday to not let the heat get the better of you this summer and recommended 3 Yoga asanas that will help you cool down the body.

Taking to her social media handle, as has been her weekly routine for two years now, Malaika shared a glimpse of her robust exercise session where she was seen donning all-black athleisure wear and sweating it out on a Yoga mat. She shared in the caption, “Don't let the heat get the better of you this summer, cool down with yoga (sic).”

The diva added, “In this week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek @malaikaaroraofficial recommends 3 asanas that will help you cool down the body. Try these asanas: Pigeon pose Cat cow pose Tree pose #mondaymotivation #sarvayoga #divayoga #summerworkout #reels (sic).”

1. Kapotasana or the pigeon pose of Yoga

Method: Put down your knee on the floor and keep your spine erect. Gently stretch your right leg in backward direction (behind you) and keep extending your right leg until your left knee and foot are adjacent to the right hip. Make sure that your toes are pointed.

Lean forward and breathe in deeply. Now push your chest outwards and remain in the position about 20-25 seconds. Now switch (change) your leg and repeat the same process with your opposite leg and after that, sit in Padmasana and rest for while and repeat the process 4 times with your both legs.

Benefits: This asana improves posture and strengthens the back muscles by stretching the entire front of the body and also the ankles, thighs, groins, abdomen, chest, throat and the deep hip flexors. It is known to stimulate the organs of the abdomen and the neck.

Precautions: It is essential to keep your bowels and stomach absolutely empty before performing this asana by having meals at least four to six hours before the exercise. This will not only give the body enough time to digest the food but also expend the energy produced.

This asana is not recommended for those suffering from hypertension, insomnia or migraine. Make sure to perform it under expert advice and consult a doctor before practicing this asana in case you have chronic back problems or injuries.

2. Chakravakrasana or Cat-Cow stretch

This Yoga asana targets the spine and abdominals and involves moving the spine from a rounded position (flexion) to an arched position (extension).

Method: Stand on all fours to form a table top with your back while your hands and feet from its legs. Keep your arms perpendicular to the floor and place your hands flat on the floor, right under your shoulders while keeping your knees hip-width apart.

Curl your toes under and tilt your pelvis back so that your tailbone sticks up. Without moving your neck, let this movement ripple from your tailbone up your spine while letting your belly drop down.

Draw your navel in and keep your abdominal muscles hugging your spine. Now, without cranking your neck, take your gaze gently up towards the ceiling.

All this arching was for the cow pose while inhaling and now for rounding the cat pose, exhale and release the toes you had curled. Tucking your tailbone, tip your pelvis forward and let this action move up your spine again to make it naturally round.

Draw your navel towards your spine, drop your head and take your gaze to your navel. Matching the movement to your own breath, repeat the Cat-Cow Stretch on each inhale and exhale for 5 to 10 breaths.

Benefits: Apart from supporting the back and easing pain, this exercise helps maintain a healthy spine during those long work duration before a computer screen by helping in improving the circulation in the discs in your back. The calming pose works as a good stress- reliever apart from helping one to improve their posture and balance.

3. Vrikshasana or Tree Pose:

Method: Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits: This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

Precautions: This asana should be avoided by those who suffer from vertigo or migraine or insomnia issues.