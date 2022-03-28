Evening brief: Human brain, other body parts found in closed shop in Maharashtra’s Nashik, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Human brain, other body parts found in closed Nashik shop, cops yet to suspect murder

Eight human ears, brain, eyes and remains of facial parts were found in a shop in the basement of a building in Mumbai Naka area of Maharashtra's Nashik.

Karnataka right-wing group mobilises support against Halaal meat, triggers polarisation

A Hindu right-wing group in Karnataka on Monday announced that they are starting a campaign against the purchase of Halaal meat.

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline’s ‘wahiyat glass ka mask’, a product he had slammed

Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder, has said he regrets not investing in Sippline Drinking Shields.

Kangana Ranaut turns showstopper in blue lehenga for Varun Chakkilam at Lakme Fashion Week: See pics, video

Actor Kangana Ranaut was among a host of celebrities who walked the ramp on Day 5 of FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) Lakme Fashion Week.

India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model

Surat in Guajarat has become the first city in India to get a road that is made entirely with 100 per cent processed steel slag.

'BJP's Jagmohan...': Sanjay Singh vs Javadekar faceoff over 'The Kashmir Files

The faceoff between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP refuses to die down over 'The Kashmir Files' movie.