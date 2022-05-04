Evening brief: Hyderabad locals take out boats as rain brings relief & waterlogging, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hyderabad locals take out boats as rain brings relief & waterlogging

Heavy rainfall brought a much-needed relief from the scorching heat to residents of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana. Read more

BMC officials reach Rana couple’s house over ‘illegal construction’

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday visited the residence of Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana. Read more

'China hand' Naveen Srivastava proposed as India's new Nepal envoy

Ahead of PM Modi’s mid-May visit, India has formally proposed Naveen Srivastava as the new envoy to Nepal. Watch more

Sri Lanka seeks fertilisers from India, deferral of payment of $2.5 bn to ACU

Sri Lanka has sought the supply of fertilisers from India and the deferral of a payment of $2.5 billion. Read more

BCCI slaps journalist Boria Majumdar with two-year ban for intimidating India cricketer Wriddhiman Saha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday slapped a two-year ban on journalist Boria Majumdar. Read more

Loved Kangana Ranaut's ivory peplum and sharara set for Arpita Khan's Eid bash? It costs ₹47k

Actor Kangana Ranaut and many other celebrities attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash in Mumbai last night. Read more

Met Gala 2022: Twitter thinks Kylie Jenner copied Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Met Gala 2022 took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2 (May 3 in India). Read more

