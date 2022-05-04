Hyderabad locals take out boats as rain brings relief & waterlogging. Watch video

Heavy rainfall brought a much-needed relief from the scorching heat to residents of Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana early on Wednesday. The downpour, however, also brought back waterlogging and submerged streets.

A clipping shared by news agency ANI showed how Hyderabad locals used inflatable rubber boats as several areas of the state capital remained under water for hours after heavy rain.

#WATCH | Telangana: People were seen using inflatable rubber boat after several areas in Hyderabad city got waterlogged due to heavy rain pic.twitter.com/Svt1sdjKVX — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

A PTI report said waterlogging and inundation were seen in several localities of Hyderabad, including Amberpet, Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Musheerabad and the old city. Trees were uprooted at some places.

Personnel of the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were seen clearing up stagnated stretches and those with fallen trees.

#WATCH | Telangana: Several areas in Hyderabad city face waterlogging after heavy rainfall today pic.twitter.com/sieeP6tTlN — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also shared an update on areas that were inundated by the rain. "I spoke to @arvindkumar_ias @ZC_Charminar @CPHydCity to send emergency teams in Yathrab Nagar (dhobi ghat) ,Talab KATTA area behind Owaisi School & Mecca Colony KalaPathar as these areas are inundated," the AIMIM president wrote on Twitter.

A PTI report said incessant rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mancherial, Jagtial, Yadadri-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri and other districts.

A Met department update said Luxettipet in Mancherial district received nine cm of rainfall, followed by Dharmapuri in Jagtial district with eight cm of rain.

Mercury levels have been hovering above 40 degrees C in Telangana during the ongoing summer.

The rainfall, however, brought misery to farmers of Jagtial, Nalgonda, Siddipet and other districts where harvest ready paddy were soaked on fields and harvested stock were kept at market yards.

(With agency inputs)

