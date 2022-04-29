Evening brief: IMD predicts respite from heatwave with rain, thunderstorm in these states, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
IMD predicts respite from heatwave with rain, thunderstorm in these states from May 2
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Read more
PSI Recruitment Scam: Key accused Divya Hagaragi arrested
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. Read more
MP demolition drive: Authorities face charges of doing away with due process
When Saddam Yousuf Khan, 26, lost his father, his family fell back upon seven shops they owned. Read more
Karan Johar shares BTS video of Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets
Karan Johar has shared another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Read more
Moon in North Pole video is obviously fake but it has now sparked laughter. Here’s why
The Internet is filled with videos created using CGI that showcase unbelievable scenarios. Read more
