Karan Johar shares BTS video of Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Karan Johar has shared another behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. While earlier BTS pics and videos from the sets shared by Karan gave a glimpse of the actors, a new video he shared on Friday featured a very famous crew member -- Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Karan shared the video on his Instagram Stories on Friday with the caption, "Day 91 of #Rockyaurranikipremkahani." The video, which was a monitor footage of the filming, started with a frame that showed a number of background actors in ethnic wear. The camera then panned to show the other monitor, in which Ranveer was seen sitting inside a green car. Ibrahim Ali Khan was standing next to Ranveer's car with a mic in his hand.

Stills from the BTS video of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shared by Karan Johar.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is working as an Assistant Director on the film. A picture from the sets that had surfaced on social media a few months ago showed him posing for selfies with Ranveer, Alia, Manish Malhotra, and Farah Khan.

The cast and the crew of Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani have been spotted shooting for the film in Delhi. They had been in the national capital in November last year as well for a 40-day schedule, during which they shot in Amar Colony, Connaught Place, Bengali Market, Red Fort, Gurugram, and Greater Noida.

A source told Hindustan Times that they shot at Leela hotel in Chanakyapuri during the latest schedule, and also had some really important scenes lined up for T-3 at IGI airport. The insider said, "They are shooting at the airport on April 29 and April 30. And that will wrap the Delhi chapter for the film." The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film marks the return of Karan Johar to direction for the first time in seven years, and is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023.

